TMS Ep57: Big tech scrutiny, pay-later cards, markets, bank accounts

Google and Facebook’s position in India’s digital ad market broadly places them at the same level. But Google has mostly avoided controversies that have plagued its smaller rival Facebook in India, which is the largest market by number of users for both. What is the reason for Google enjoying a gentler political environment despite its size? Let’s take a look. Away from the controversies surrounding Facebook, a set of new-age cards is slowly making its way to people’s wallets. Issued by millennial-focused fintech companies, these cards are promising better deals than credit cards. Even as banks are still adopting a conservative approach to issuing credit cards, these new pay-later cards are being handed over to people who don’t even have a credit history, like students and blue-collar workers. Let us find out why these pay-later cards are catching up and what is drawing people towards them Unlike the credit card segment, the present situation in markets is not that upbeat. The Sensex and the Nifty50 indices ended below the 58,000 and 17,200 levels, respectively, last week, amid the Omicron threat.
Now all eyes will be on the RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy meeting this week. Globally, investors will track information about the coronavirus variant to estimate the future course for markets. Talking of future, Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke to Bhaskar Laxminarayan, chief investment officer and head of investment management for Asia Pacific at Julius Baer, to understand how the new variant might change the outlook for equity markets in India and elsewhere. We will wait to see how markets behave in days to come. Meanwhile, as the pandemic still looms large, your savings will come in handy in rough weather. And what is the easiest way to keep your money safe? The answer would be to put your money in a bank account. India has different types of bank accounts for different purposes. Find out about the various types of bank accounts we have in India and more in this podcast.
