TMS Ep65 - Wholesale inflation, Leena Nair, central banks, GCP

There seems to be no breather in sight for consumers, who are already facing the brunt of costly food and other household items. An RBI survey showed that households can expect inflation to rise further in the near and medium-term. On the other hand, wholesale prices surged to more than a decade high in November. Is it a cause of concern at macro level? Even as record-high wholesale inflation led to some anxiety in India, a news from distant France elevated everyone’s mood here. Close on the heels of Parag Agrawal’s elevation as of Twitter, another India-born executive has now been chosen to head a global brand, Chanel. But there are few things which set Leena Nair apart from the other NRI achievers.

Our next report explains how Nair is different and offers a peek into her long journey from Kolhapur to London. From the change of guard in Chanel, let us see how the new coronavirus variant is putting policy makers across the globe in a fix. The sharp rise in inflation and the emergence of Omicron has complicated the picture for Be it the US Fed or the ECB, each policy maker is looking to buy time to decide on all the details of adjusting their non-conventional policy tools. Let’s look at the policy dilemma of different global banks and how investors are reading the developments, in our next report. Unlike the global policy makers, the market regulator in India does not seem to be in a fix when it comes to reforms. The Securities and Exchange Board of India recently proposed an overhaul of sorts of listing norms to bring in more transparency. One of the major changes that the market regulator suggested was to cap the amount companies, mainly start-ups, can raise under general corporate purpose or GCP. So what exactly is GCP and what do companies do with the amount raised under it? Find out all in this episode of the podcast.