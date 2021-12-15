SP, Congress protest against anti-farmer policies outside UP Assembly

and legislators staged separate protests outside the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday to register their protest against the anti-farmer policies of the BJP governments.

MLAs sat with placards outside the Vidhan Bhawan and shouted slogans against the government. Their demands included dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni, MSP guarantee for farmers, compensation for those who had died during the farmers' agitation, check on inflation and reservation in the private sector.

legislators, on the other hand, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO park and then marched to the Vidhan Sabha shouting slogans and demanding the sacking of the Union Minister.

The Vidhan Sabha, meanwhile, condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and former Speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar and adjourned for the day.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)