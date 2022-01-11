TMS Ep83: Traditional distributors, silver, RIL, Economic Survey

-
They are the parcel boys – the key link in the supply chain of India’s vast consumer goods market. But several leading brands are now threatening to push India’s traditional distributors into oblivion. In November last year, lakhs of traditional distributors were up in arms against FMCG giants for letting the likes of JioMart and Udaan sell goods directly to kiranas at deep discounts. Recently, they got breakthroughs against Hindustan Unilever and Colgate Palmolive. Technology and innovations are changing the market place rapidly. From physical stores, shops have now moved into mobile apps, posing threats to businesses which are not evolving with time. But there are some sectors which are thriving without much help from technology.
Bullion market is one of them. And in it, not just gold, but silver also offers good returns. After investment in silver, let us see what is happening in markets. Reliance Industries has been on an investment spree. Over the past four-years, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company has invested $5.7 billion across verticals, with nearly $2 billion being invested in 2021 alone. However, as the web of investments becomes enormous, analysts believe it’s about time RIL considers a de-merger. Markets are eagerly waiting for the Union budget, which will be presented on February 1. But before the budget, the government releases the Economic Survey. It is an annual document which offers a peek into India’s economic development over the previous fiscal year. Find out all in this episode of the podcast.
