Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati opts for a subdued birthday this year

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati, extend condolences her mother's demise
BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own OBC lists: Mayawati
EC should ban pre-poll surveys 6 months before elections: Mayawati
Turncoats won't help any party, Mayawati says after BSP rebels join SP
Why is BJP on inauguration spree ahead of elections in UP, asks BSP
-
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's 66th birthday on January 15 this year, will not be a grand affair.
The BSP president has asked her party workers to celebrate her birthday in their homes in view of the surge in the Covid cases across the state and also the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.
The BSP celebrates Mayawati's birthday as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' with much fanfare.
"The usual pomp and show of the birthday celebrations will be missing this time as the party has decided to keep it a low-key affair due to the enforcement of the model code and sudden rise in Covid cases," said a BSP functionary.
Mayawati, at a party meeting, has already asked her cadres to follow the Covid protocol and poll code guidelines during the electioneering for the assembly polls.
"The party leaders, office bearers, workers and supporters will celebrate my birthday with their family members in their homes. They should assist the poor and impoverished people who have to suffer due to the Covid pandemic," Mayawati said at the meeting.
The BSP president, however, will release the 17th edition of her book 'A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement' at the party's state unit office on the occasion.
"The travelogue will generate self-respect among the party supporters and guide them to take the movement launched by the BSP forward," she said.
Meanwhile, the BSP has finalised the candidates on the majority of seats and they have been made in-charge of the respective assembly segments. The name of the candidates will be released with the notification of the first phase polling by the ECI on January 14.
--IANS
amita/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU