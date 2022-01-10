Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati opts for a subdued birthday this year

(BSP) chief Mayawati's 66th birthday on January 15 this year, will not be a grand affair.

The president has asked her party workers to celebrate her birthday in their homes in view of the surge in the Covid cases across the state and also the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The celebrates Mayawati's birthday as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' with much fanfare.

"The usual pomp and show of the birthday celebrations will be missing this time as the party has decided to keep it a low-key affair due to the enforcement of the model code and sudden rise in Covid cases," said a functionary.

Mayawati, at a party meeting, has already asked her cadres to follow the Covid protocol and poll code guidelines during the electioneering for the assembly polls.

"The party leaders, office bearers, workers and supporters will celebrate my birthday with their family members in their homes. They should assist the poor and impoverished people who have to suffer due to the Covid pandemic," said at the meeting.

The BSP president, however, will release the 17th edition of her book 'A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement' at the party's state unit office on the occasion.

"The travelogue will generate self-respect among the party supporters and guide them to take the movement launched by the BSP forward," she said.

Meanwhile, the BSP has finalised the candidates on the majority of seats and they have been made in-charge of the respective assembly segments. The name of the candidates will be released with the notification of the first phase polling by the ECI on January 14.

