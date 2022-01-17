TMS Ep87: Gig workers, K Srinath Reddy, FPI buying, Treasury Bills

-
Pandemic cut his bright career short. Salil Tripathi had to quit as the manager of an upmarket restaurant in the heart of Delhi in 2020 after it ran into losses. And on January 9, a rashly driven SUV cut his young life short. Tripathi, just 36 and a delivery executive with Zomato now, was waiting for an order before making another dash. News reports of his tragic death brought some succour to his family.
But, in a way, it also highlighted the condition of lakhs of gig workers who continue to work amid little or no access to social security. Amid the ongoing uncertainty, Business Standard’s Bhaswar Kumar spoke to Dr K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India to know his views about how the third wave is likely to play out and whether it will be different from the previous disastrous waves that India had witnessed. After the pandemic and the havoc it has caused, let us move on to markets. After a long bout of selling, foreign portfolio investors are back on Dalal Street. Moreover, India remains among the top five emerging market economies that have seen renewed FPI interest. While some see this as bargain buying, others believe sustenance of these inflows holds the key for a firm market rally. Just like the companies, the government too needs money. So what does it do when it requires funds to meet its current obligations, in excess of its annual revenue generation? Well, it issues Treasury Bills or T-Bills. Find our about T-Bills and more in this episode of the podcast.
