Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, nobody allowed to meet her

The health condition of India's singing icon Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19, has worsened.
The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee has developed pneumonia in addition to Covid and has been admitted to the ICU, where a team of doctors is taking care of her.
At this point, nobody is allowed to meet the singer as she continues to be under the supervision of doctors, who have said that it will take some more time for her to show signs of recovery. The doctors did not wish to comment on how long she needs to be in the ICU.
'India's Nightingale' had tested positive on Tuesday, January 11, after reportedly contracting the virus from one the house helps.
