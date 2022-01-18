TMS Ep88: Paytm, Sanjeev Krishan, oil price rise, 'right to repair'

Its November debut on Dalal Street was disappointing, eroding over half of investors’ wealth. And last Friday, announced that it will wind-up its operations in Canada. Its shares touched an all-time low of Rs 995 that day, before making some recovery. Most market experts are now asking investors to wait and watch, before the company’s business model stabilises. So, what is happening inside the country’s fintech giant? Despite the recent developments, experts are hopeful that will bounce back to win investors’ confidence. And despite the pandemic, 99% CEOs in India foresee a stronger economy in the coming year. And when it comes to the revenue prospects of their own companies, 98% of CEOs are confident about growth in the same time period. These are the India highlights from PwC’s 25th Annual Global CEO Survey. To get a better understanding of the sentiment among Indian CEOs, Business Standard’s Bhaswar Kumar spoke to Sanjeev Krishan, the chairman of PwC in India. The Indian CEOs may well be bullish about the country’s economic growth, but a news from far shores is causing some worry.

Brent crude prices have soared about 25% in a month as demand remains steady and supplies disrupted. And analysts expect prices to rise further. Now, as India remains one of the key importers of oil, is this a worrisome trend for us? Will the government address this in the upcoming Budget? And how can investors benefit from rising oil prices? The rising oil prices may well dent the country’s exchequer. Let us now move on to gadgets. What happens when your pricey phone gets a dent, or worse stops working. You visit its service centre. But what if you are told that the company has stopped supplying its parts and has now moved on to an upgraded version. After foreign shores, the “right to repair” movement is now gaining ground in India. All these in this episode of the podcast.