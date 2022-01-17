Death of Kathak Maestro Birju Maharaj marks end of era: President Kovind

JUST IN
President Ram Nath Kovind said the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era, and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

His death leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space, he said.

Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.

The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers, Kovind tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 17 2022. 11:36 IST

