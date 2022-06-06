TMSEp187: Draft IT rules, ed-tech challenges, markets, fat-finger

A year after coming out with Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021, the government recently proposed a clutch of changes in it -- including setting up panels with power to override any decision taken by grievance officers of platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. But the draft was withdrawn for some changes on Thursday. While we await the revised version, let us understand what the original draft proposed and its likely impact on giants From the online content, let us move on to online learning. It has been over four months since we saw the last wave of pandemic peak. Most schools and colleges are now open. And ed-tech startups -- which proliferated during the last 24 months -- are now sacking staff to stay afloat. With the existing funds depleting and no word on new capital, they are clueless about their future. So what went wrong? And what will it take for ed-tech startups to come out of this crisis?

Unlike the future of the ed-tech sector, the outcome of this week’s MPC meet looks almost certain. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has already said that expectations of a rate hike are a no-brainer as inflation is a major concern. And ahead of the RBI’s policy decision, OPEC-plus decided to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50%. Know about these macro concerns in detail and tells how investors should trade.

Why do the shares of a company crash? There could be various factors. It could be global headwinds, poor quarterly showings or something else. But did you know that at times a wrong entry on a keyboard by a stressed trader can also bring down shares of any mighty company and push the market to wild swings. It is known as fat finger syndrome. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.

