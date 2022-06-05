Delhi, MP sizzle in heatwave; maximum temperature surges to 47 degrees

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
90 people died in 2022 due to heatwave spells in India, Pakistan: Study
Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C
Heatwave broils Delhi, mercury hits 47 degrees Celsius in some parts
India's record heatwave drives temperature gap between rich and poor
-
Parts of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi sizzled under a severe heatwave as mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday at Nowgong, while at least sixteen towns and cities recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above.
Heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur observatory in northwest Delhi, reported 47.3 degrees Celsius.
The weather office said there will be no significant change in the maximum temperatures over most parts of northwest India over the next four to five days.
It said there will be no significant change in temperature over Central India over the next two days and the mercury was expected to slide by two to three degrees thereafter.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has covered the entire north-east with Assam and Meghalaya experiencing heavy rainfall activity in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday.
The weatherman has forecast an increase in rainfall activity over the southern peninsula from Tuesday onwards.
Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and isolated to scattered over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next five days, the IMD said.
It said squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph were very likely over the southwest Arabian Sea during the next three days and advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.
According to the IMD, rainfall over the country as a whole for the month of May was 83.4 mm, which was 34 per cent more than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 62 mm based on the data of 1961-2010.
During May 2022, rainfall over South Interior Karnataka (232.3 mm) was highest since 1901, the IMD said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU