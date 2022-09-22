TMSEp265: Fintechs, Q&A with Roche family, capital goods stocks, SOVA virus

“All we are saying that follow the traffic rules,” this is what RBI governor Shaktikanta Das told financial technology firms -- which have seen phenomenal growth in the last few years. The companies in the fintech sector are expected to have 1 trillion dollars in assets under management by 2030. But their rise is posing a two-fold challenge before regulators and the government: to turn India into a fintech superpower while ensuring that the firms ensure consumer safety.

Technological innovation has been the key behind the runaway success of fintech firms. Similarly, the pharma industry too banks on innovations to survive and grow. Pharmaceutical giant Roche -- which is celebrating 125 years of existence -- also believes that its ability to reinvent itself through innovation was behind its success. Members of the founding family of Roche are in India. Business Standard’s Sohini Das & Nivedita Mookerji spoke to them.

It’s not just Roche. India’s growth story is increasingly catching the attention of leading brands all over the world. Robust demand in its economy -- aided by government spending -- has also enabled capital goods companies to sustain strong order inflows. Experts remain positive on the sector and expect this trend to continue in the medium term. We take a look at key factors which make analysts bullish on this space.

A new virus has just arrived in India. But it’s not attacking the lungs of people. It is straightaway going for their wallets. India’s federal cyber security agency has issued an advisory. And leading banks are alerting their consumers to stay cautious about the SOVA virus. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.