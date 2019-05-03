Tracking Fani: When nation's worst cyclone in 20 years shook parts of India

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fani to make a landfall in Odisha today; 800,000 being evacuated
Odisha and Maharashtra seek poll code relief over Fani, drought
LIVE: Cyclone Fani to hit 10,000 villages, 52 towns; 223 trains cancelled
'Extremely severe cyclone' Fani headed towards Odisha: All you need to know
Train, flight services to be hit as cyclone Fani nears Odisha coast
-
Cyclone Fani made a landfall in Puri on Odisha coast this morning on Friday which triggered heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds with speed of 175 kmph in vast areas.
Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. Several trees were uprooted and thatched structures destroyed at some places including Bhubaneswar.
Listen to this podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU