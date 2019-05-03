JUST IN
Tracking Fani: When nation's worst cyclone in 20 years shook parts of India

Cyclone Fani is being seen as the most severe cyclonic storm over the east coast in nearly two decades

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani made a landfall in Puri on Odisha coast this morning on Friday which triggered heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds with speed of 175 kmph in vast areas.

Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. Several trees were uprooted and thatched structures destroyed at some places including Bhubaneswar.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre, Cyclone Fani is billed as the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha,

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 11:58 IST

