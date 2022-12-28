JUST IN
What does 2022 foretell for the Indian tech sector in 2023?
What does 2022 foretell for the Indian tech sector in 2023?

Year 2022 was an inflection point for Digital India. From Big Tech to the govt, India's digitisation drive has received a fillip in innovation and regulation. We examine the source code in this report

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

The year gone by has proven to be an inflection point for Digital India. From Big Tech to the government, India’s digitisation drive has received, or is poised to receive, a fillip in both innovation and regulation. 5G rolled out a red carpet of promises. And despite crypto’s epic fail, Web 3.0 has emerged as THE watchword in tech innovation, with both start-ups and big techs flocking to the metaverse. How big was the year 2022 then, for tech in India? And what new frontiers can 2023 conquer? This podcast examines the source code.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:09 IST
