What does 2022 foretell for the Indian tech sector in 2023?

The year gone by has proven to be an inflection point for Digital India. From Big Tech to the government, India’s digitisation drive has received, or is poised to receive, a fillip in both innovation and regulation. 5G rolled out a red carpet of promises. And despite crypto’s epic fail, Web 3.0 has emerged as THE watchword in tech innovation, with both start-ups and big techs flocking to the metaverse. How big was the year 2022 then, for tech in India? And what new frontiers can 2023 conquer? This podcast examines the source code.