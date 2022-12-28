What does 2022 foretell for the Indian tech sector in 2023?
Year 2022 was an inflection point for Digital India. From Big Tech to the govt, India's digitisation drive has received a fillip in innovation and regulation. We examine the source code in this report
Topics
Tech sector | technology industry | Year in Review
https://mybs.in/2b33K99
Is investors' love for digital India over?
What is the difference between transfer and transmission of shares?
Who are anchor investors?
TMS Ep213: Adani's 5G bid, Erik Berglof, gold, anchor investors
Over a billion unclaimed shares in IEPF, shows Lok Sabha data
The year gone by has proven to be an inflection point for Digital India. From Big Tech to the government, India’s digitisation drive has received, or is poised to receive, a fillip in both innovation and regulation. 5G rolled out a red carpet of promises. And despite crypto’s epic fail, Web 3.0 has emerged as THE watchword in tech innovation, with both start-ups and big techs flocking to the metaverse. How big was the year 2022 then, for tech in India? And what new frontiers can 2023 conquer? This podcast examines the source code.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU