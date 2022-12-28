JUST IN
AAP councillors will ensure landfill sites are cleared of garbage: Sisodia

Work at landfill sites in Delhi need to speed up and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will ensure that once the MCD councillors take oath next month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Work at landfill sites in Delhi need to speed up and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will ensure that once the MCD councillors take oath next month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Sisodia, along with nominated AAP's mayor and deputy mayor candidates -- Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal -- visited the Okhla Landfill site to inspect the progress of work there.

AAP councillors have started working even before taking oath. We visited the Okhla landfill site and inspected the progress here so far. Work needs to speed up and I am hopeful that after January 6, AAP councillors will ensure the same. We need to visit the landfill sites every week to ensure the height of the garbage mountains reduce, Sisodia said.

Taking a dig at the BJP -- that was in power in the MCD for three consecutive terms -- Sisodia said it will not take 15 years for the AAP to clear the landfill sites.

It will not take us 15 years to clear the landfill sites. BJP was in power for 15 years in the MCD and yet it couldn't do anything about the garbage mountains. We will also install more machines at every landfill site to pace up the work. Our efforts will bring respite to the residents living nearby, he said.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 13:36 IST

