Six-month wait for public to see the wild cats: Project Cheetah Head

Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled football history
In a Q&A, S P Yadav says there have been concerns about the reintroduction project in terms of the ecological adaptation of the felines and co-habitation with other species

Topics
wildlife | national park | Madhya Pradesh

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

S P Yadav, head, project Cheetah
The reintroduction of Cheetahs in India has generated immense public interest with the biggest question being when people can visit Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, which is housing these felines. But at the same time, there have been concerns about the reintroduction project regarding ecological adaptation and co-habitation with other species. S P Yadav, head, Project Cheetah, spoke with Nitin Kumar and addressed the concerns, the tasks and ambitions under the project to reintroduce 50 Cheetahs in five years and the challenges ahead. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 17:20 IST

