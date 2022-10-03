Six-month wait for public to see the wild cats: Project Cheetah Head

The reintroduction of Cheetahs in has generated immense public interest with the biggest question being when people can visit Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, which is housing these felines. But at the same time, there have been concerns about the reintroduction project regarding ecological adaptation and co-habitation with other species. S P Yadav, head, Project Cheetah, spoke with Nitin Kumar and addressed the concerns, the tasks and ambitions under the project to reintroduce 50 Cheetahs in five years and the challenges ahead. Edited excerpts: