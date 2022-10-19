How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
Ecommerce unicorn Meesho, clocked a 68% jump in sales during the festive sale. Business Standard's Surjaeet Das Gupta speaks to Utkrishta Kumar, Meesho's business CXO, about the record sales and more
Topics
Meesho | Festive sale | ecommerce
https://mybs.in/2b1QYS2
Demand for CXOs doubles as companies race to hire top executives: Report
SoftBank-backed Meesho records nearly 68% jump in festival sales
Simple-to-use tech platform helps Meesho penetrate India's hinterlands
What explains the bumper retail sales this festival season?
SoftBank-backed Meesho adds 8 Indian languages to tap more users
Utkrishta Kumar
CXO-Business, Meesho
Q: Congratulations on the big sale and all the records that you have broken. Just wanted to understand how it was and what is the kind of depth that you could get in terms of markets, towns, cities etc?
Ans:
>Executed 3.34 crore orders during the five-day mega sale in September
>The September sale was 68% above the previous sale, in terms of magnitude
>60% of the overall sale orders came from Tier-4 cities of India
>Company’s value proposition of affordability played a role in making it the preferred shopping platform for Bharat
Q: How many towns and cities, what’s the kind of penetration that you had and how has this helped in testing out Tier 4 and other cities?
Ans:
>Company made unprecedented penetration into Tire4 cities of the country
>The sale event was a way to reach out to customers who are new to ecommerce
Q: What is the average selling price in the 60% sales, compared to the ASPs across the country? What is the behavioural change you have noticed from this experience?
Ans:
>Big sale events tend to cater to certain categories or specific SKUs
>The ecommerce platform has all categories that uses want
>Witnessed non-linear jump in categories like home and kitchen, electronic accessories, beauty and personal care, etc this year
>Brought down prices in certain categories to make them more enticing to the customers
Q: How does the model work? What is the monetisation model that you have?
Ans:
>Platform has 0% commission structure
>Among different streams of monetisation, seller ads continue to be one of the major strategies to reach profitability goals
Q: The distribution to last mile – who does that?
Ans:
>Company has a tech-heavy set-up and owns no assets
>Works with all the 3PL (third-party logistics) in the ecosystem and leverage their capabilities
>Seller pays the logistic cost and the platform charges no commission
Q: Your next investment in growth – investment in which areas? Have you sort of more or less finished off the growth in most PIN codes? Where will the requirement of investment be?
Ans:
>Biggest investment will be towards technology
>Wish to deliver best experience to the underserved consumer wants
>The opportunity ahead for the platform is massive
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU