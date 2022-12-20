What is a genetically modified crop? And why is it important to India?
The govt has cleared the 'environmental release' of a genetically modified variety of mustard. The move has been challenged in the apex court. But exactly are they? And, what's the around them?
Topics
GM food | GM Mustard | GM crops
https://mybs.in/2b2xbs0
ALSO READ
Ever had a purple tomato? USDA approves GM crop variety for cultivation
SC orders status quo on sowing of GM mustard; next hearing on Nov 10
Are the fears over GM mustard overblown?
Australia approves commercial release of GM variety of Indian mustard
Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?
The government recently cleared the ‘environmental release’ of a genetically modified variety of mustard. The move has triggered a debate around it. It has been challenged in the Supreme Court too. Environmental activists and several groups representing farmers are bent against GM crops. But exactly are they? And why is so much debate going around them? Let us find out in this podcast..
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU