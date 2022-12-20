JUST IN
What is a genetically modified crop? And why is it important to India?
Business Standard

What is a genetically modified crop? And why is it important to India?

The govt has cleared the 'environmental release' of a genetically modified variety of mustard. The move has been challenged in the apex court. But exactly are they? And, what's the around them?

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

The GEAC said on the website that the recommendation to release GM mustard is for four years from the date of issue of the approval letter.

The government recently cleared the ‘environmental release’ of a genetically modified variety of mustard. The move has triggered a debate around it. It has been challenged in the Supreme Court too. Environmental activists and several groups representing farmers are bent against GM crops. But exactly are they? And why is so much debate going around them? Let us find out in this podcast.
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:09 IST
