Business Standard

32 trains cancelled due to poor visibility in Moradabad, many delayed

On Tuesday, several trains were reported to be running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.

ANI 

The Indian Railways cancelled 116 trains on Thursday, August 25, till 9.30 am

On Tuesday, several trains were reported to be running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.

According to CPRO Northern Railway, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar VikramShalla and Barauni-New Delhi special are running late by five hours.

While Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani and Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti are running late by 3 hours.

Officials added that Banaras-New Delhi Superfast, Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express and Dibrugarh- New Delhi Rajdhani Express were late by two hours each.

While Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani and Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Express are late by 3:30, 1:30 and 2:34 hours respectively.

According to officials, on Tuesday more than 32 trains were cancelled in Moradabad due to dense fog leaving passengers upset.

Hetram Singh CRS Moradabad Railway Station said, "More than 32 trains have been cancelled by railways due to poor visibility induced by fog in Moradabad. The fog was very dense till 10:30 am on Tuesday. All the trains coming to Moradabad are delayed by a few hours. Due to cancellation and delay in trains, passengers are getting upset".

A Passenger said he has been waiting for his train since 4:00 am on Tuesday morning.

"My train is further getting delayed. I don't know when will the train arrive. Fog is increasing. Cold is also severe. Due to this, this problem is being faced. I am waiting for the train since 4:00 am,' a passenger whose train got delayed said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 12:54 IST

