JUST IN
Govt coming up with excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi
Govt examining SC order on employees' pension scheme: Union minister
Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid situation
Women to play key role in Odisha's industrialisation process, says Patnaik
Taj Mahal on alert, no entry for tourists without Covid-19 testing
Representations on lack of objectivity in collegium system received: Rijiju
TMS Ep330: SEBI on buybacks, BFSI Insight Summit, dairy stocks, Matter
Will Sebi's latest decisions enhance value for shareholders?
Covid-19: TN health deptt issues alert against new Omicron variant BF.7
LNJP director asks people to wear masks, take Covid-19 precaution dose
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Will Sebi's latest decisions enhance value for shareholders?

Sebi has approved the phasing out of buybacks through the stock exchange route and chalked out mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions. How will it affect shareholders?

Topics
SEBI | stock exchange

Bhaswar Kumar & Khushboo Tiwari  |  New Delhi 

Sebi (Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

ALSO READ

Dish TV shareholders reject 4 resolutions at AGM, board strength down to 2

Shriram Transport Finance gets shareholders' approval for merger with SCUF

Kirloskar Bros shareholders to vote on forensic audit starting Tuesday

Carefully evaluate open offer: NDTV independent directors to shareholders

Market regulator Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework

The Sebi board has approved the gradual phasing out of buybacks through the stock exchange route. It has also chalked out governance mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions, like stock exchanges. So, how will these developments affect shareholders? This podcast brings your the answer.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU