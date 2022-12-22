Will Sebi's latest decisions enhance value for shareholders?
Sebi has approved the phasing out of buybacks through the stock exchange route and chalked out mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions. How will it affect shareholders?
(Photo: Bloomberg)
The Sebi board has approved the gradual phasing out of buybacks through the stock exchange route. It has also chalked out governance mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions, like stock exchanges. So, how will these developments affect shareholders? This podcast brings your the answer.
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:53 IST
