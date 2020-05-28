Will there be lockdown 5.0? Get all the coronavirus updates and highlights

-
According to the data released by the Health Ministry, India has reported 6,566 new Covid-19 cases and 194 deaths, taking the country’s official tally to 158,333, out of which 86,110 are active and 4,531 have died. Delhi alone reported a spike of 792 new cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.
At present, 2.28 million Indians are in quarantine.
That apart, multiple media reports suggest that India's lockdown might be extended beyond May 31.
However, the government has not yet confirmed the development. But the Union health ministry did inform that...
