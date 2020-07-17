'Air Bubble' and international flights from today: All you need to know

After nearly 4-months, India-US to resume today via 'air bubbles'. India has finalised talks with the US, France, and is in final stages of discussion with Germany to resume limited under ‘bilateral air bubbles', Civil Minister said at a press conference on Thursday.

Now, What is an air bubble?



An air bubble is a bilateral mechanism to resume between India and other countries with certain pre-conditions, which regulate movement in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic. "The whole idea of an air bubble is that you are at a stage short of normal civil activities, which depend on several factors like the virus, demand situation, and the number of flights that are being allowed to operate by major cities,” Puri said.

International flights to and from India have been suspended since March 23, as various countries went into to prevent the spread of Covid-19. After nearly two months of suspension, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.

What are the routes resuming? Listen to the podcast to know more