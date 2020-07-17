'Air Bubble' and international flights from today: All you need to know

-
After nearly 4-months, India-US international flights to resume today via 'air bubbles'. India has finalised talks with the US, France, and is in final stages of discussion with Germany to resume limited international flights under ‘bilateral air bubbles', Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at a press conference on Thursday.
Now, What is an air bubble?
An air bubble is a bilateral mechanism to resume international flights between India and other countries with certain pre-conditions, which regulate movement in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic. "The whole idea of an air bubble is that you are at a stage short of normal civil aviation activities, which depend on several factors like the virus, demand situation, and the number of flights that are being allowed to operate by major cities,” Puri said.
International flights to and from India have been suspended since March 23, as various countries went into lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. After nearly two months of suspension, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.
