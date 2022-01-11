Annual Economic Survey explained

-
ALSO READ
An 'evolutionary psychology' explanation
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Budget 2022-23: Centre may not target sharp fiscal correction
Budget 2022-23: Finance ministry turns tight-fisted for next fiscal year
New terms for settling retrospective tax cases may be unwieldy: Experts
-
The country’s first Economic Survey was released in 1950-51. And for the next 14 years, it was presented with the Union Budget. The trend was discontinued in 1964. And since then, the Economic Survey has been preceding the budget. It is now released a day before the budget.
The Economic Survey sets the context for the Union Budget. It offers a glimpse into the trends in various sectors, like agricultural, industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports.
The survey traditionally serves three purposes. First, it reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months. Second, it summarises the performance of major development programmes.
And, third, it highlights the policy initiatives of the government.
The Chief Economic Advisor is the principal author of the Economic Survey. It is later approved by the Union finance minister. Since Arvind Subramanian took over as chief economic advisor (CEA), it became a two-volume report. This practice was continued by his successor, KV Subramanian.
The first volume contained chapters dealing with the future direction of the economy. This allowed the CEAs a large scope to explain their thoughts. Meanwhile, in simple terms, the second volume served as a list of developments in the Indian economy in the past year.
While the second volume deals with the state of the economy and its sectors with more emphasis on the immediate issues and statistical data.
However, according to a report, the 2021-22 Economic Survey might revert to one volume after eight years now.
Last year’s economic survey was conducted under the shadow of pandemic. And the theme of the survey was ‘Saving Lives and Livelihoods’. And this year’s survey may show some economic rebound.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU