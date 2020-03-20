Deep Dive with AKB - Coronavirus and the economic contagion

The world is reeling from the shock right now. The disease, also known as #Covid-19, has sent countries across the world scampering for safety in the confines of social distancing. While China has been dealing with the challenge since December, the situation has turned grim in Europe recently and is reaching there in the US as well. India has also been seeing a rapid increase in the number of infections. The impact has been seen across sectors of the economy, and by extension stock markets, which have seen a rout globally in the past few days.

In this episode of Deep Dive with AKB, Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya looks at the pandemic and its impact on global supply chain and India’s economy and markets.