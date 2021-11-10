Investing in cryptocurrencies, NFT? Soon, you may have to pay 18% GST

-
The government is again examining a proposal to tax the blockchain ecosystem, which includes cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In fact, the tax department wants the framework for taxing the use of blockchain for commercial purposes to be implemented even before legislation on cryptocurrencies is brought in. As it finalises legislation that is to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the government is reportedly considering a middle path on cryptocurrencies. A government official, who did not wish to be named, told Business Standard that even when they are not regulated, the use of virtual currencies and NFTs is prevalent, and this is leading to a loss of revenue for the government. However, the official clarified that taxing such assets would not mean that trading in them would be legitimised. Instead, it would only be a step to tax such transactions, which are currently slipping past the tax net. A similar plan to tax cryptocurrencies was considered in 2018.
The official said that the framework for taxing blockchain would stay even if the government decides to ban assets such as cryptocurrencies because blockchain can be used in many areas. With that in mind, a framework for taxing the use of blockchain in other areas and sectors is likely to be drawn up. So, what exactly are the details of the proposal under consideration?
- Proposal to impose GST on cryptocurrencies, NFTs being examined by Tax Research Unit to plug revenue loss
- Transfer, storage, supply, exchange, management, trade and creation may be treated as services
- Exchanges might pass on tax liability to customers
- GST rate of 18% might apply
- Framework to tax the use of blockchain also likely to be drawn up
