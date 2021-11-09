MGNREGA will need Rs 32K-crore more aid to meet demand: Experts

With demand for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works continuing to remain robust, civil society activists and experts believe an additional financial support of at least Rs 32,000 crore is required over and above the budgeted Rs 73,000 crore this fiscal year.

Considering that the demand for work is expected to rise further in the January-March period as has been the norm in the past years and also around Rs 17,500 crore has been pending from last year at the start of the current fiscal year, activists said to fulfil all requirements of this year, a ...