It's showtime for Pompeo and his 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai' confidence

Pompeo's visit to India comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between the US and Iran and trade differences between New Delhi and Washington.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on PM Narendra Modi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

Pompeo, who arrived here last night, will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the afternoon and have a working lunch with him.

The two sides will hold high-level engagements on matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and global issues.

Pompeo's visit to India comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between the US and Iran and trade differences between New Delhi and Washington.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 11:41 IST

