It's showtime for Pompeo and his 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai' confidence

US Secretary of State met Prime Minister on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

Pompeo, who arrived here last night, will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the afternoon and have a working lunch with him.

The two sides will hold high-level engagements on matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and global issues.

Pompeo's visit to India comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between the US and Iran and differences between New Delhi and Washington.

Listen to this podcast for more.