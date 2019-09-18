JUST IN
Business Standard

Key decisions likely to be taken at the GST Council meeting on Friday

The Council may reset the GST rates on automobiles, hotels, biscuits, matchsticks and outdoor catering services. Listen to the podcast to know more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GST, IGST, CGST, GSTN
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

With the government trying hard to reverse the economic slowdown, the GST Council is likely to make major announcements on Friday.

The GST Council is likely rationalise rates for five-star hotels in its meeting on Friday, in a move that could provide a boost to the tourism industry. The fitment panel, consisting of Central and state officials, recommended a rate cut for outdoor catering from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, but without input tax credit. The panel also recommended rate rationalisation for match sticks in its final agenda circulated to council members.

The meeting is likely to witness a heated debate over lottery rates, with the Centre pushing for one rate and Kerala batting for the continuation of the current dual structure. Listen to the podcast to know more
First Published: Wed, September 18 2019. 15:10 IST

