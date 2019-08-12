Podcast: Superluxury items the latest victim of India's slowing economy

This January, after a decade-long tie-up with superluxury manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, dealer group Navnit Motors called it a day. A distinguished Rolls-Royce showroom in the Atria Mall in Worli is gone, replaced by a Reliance Digital boutique. Sharad Kachalia, Navnit Motors’ director, points to declining sales. He even shut down the Rolls-Royce Ahmedabad showroom he opened in 2014 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once visited it.



