Podcast: Superluxury items the latest victim of India's slowing economy

But the gloom is in no way a reflection of the number of the wealthy. Listen to this podcast for more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

luxury cars

This January, after a decade-long tie-up with superluxury manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, dealer group Navnit Motors called it a day. A distinguished Rolls-Royce showroom in the Atria Mall in Worli is gone, replaced by a Reliance Digital boutique. Sharad Kachalia, Navnit Motors’ director, points to declining sales. He even shut down the Rolls-Royce Ahmedabad showroom he opened in 2014 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once visited it.

First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 15:47 IST

