ReNew Power's Sumant Sinha on economic recovery amid disruptions

Q: Now that we are on a path of recovery, we find ourselves in a disruption where there is a disruption in global supply chain and there is volatility in commodity prices. In this background, what is your assessment of the FY2022-23?

>India has, over the years, resolved many of its structural challenges impacting macroeconomic performances



>External risks facing India are US Fed increasing interest rates and geo-political issues around the world>External risks will impact commodity prices, oil markets etc>Indian economy in a healthy position – demand growth expected, corporates ready to invest for capacity creation>India looking at long-term growth at 6% to 8%Ans:>Not all cost increases can be passed on to the consumers, as it impacts demand>Corporates absorbing inflationary impact will have effect on margins>Rising interest rates will also impact corporate bottom lines>Corporates may shrink some of their margins because they cannot pass on all the inflationary impact to consumersAns:>Private sector capex picked up in infrastructure sector. Corporates raising capital from outside the country and working on capacity utilisation>Power sector witnessing robust growth in demand>Power sector in need of rapid capacity expansion to meet the demand growth>Power sector needs more coal, as more than 70% of India’s power consumption is met from coal>Demand is picking up in cement, real estateAns:>More than govt assistance, industries need the economy to pick up>Although Covid-cases are picking up a little bit, it’s thankfully a milder version>Economic activities should carry on. People are also going to carry on with their normal lives>As people carry on with their lives, hospitality, tourism, retail sector will see huge pent-up demandAns:>Power sector enjoys robust dispute resolution mechanism in relation to PPP and the govt is responsive to problems>Govt needs to walk the fine line of getting people to commit to the contracts and also extending some leeway>In a volatile economic environment, the govt needs to be more flexible