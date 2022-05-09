TMS Ep167: Q4 FY22 corporate earnings, Sunil D'Souza, markets, RuPay

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consumer Products MD Sunil D'Souza on food & non-food business plans
What is RuPay - India's card payment network?
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
What should investors look out for in Q4 FY22 corporate earnings?
TMS Ep144: Tata Neu, women's IPL, Q4 results, war crimes
-
What do the Q4FY22 results so far have to say about the state of play in India Inc? Going ahead, what can investors expect in terms of corporate earnings growth and the performance of mid- and small-cap stocks? Among instances of corporate results beating estimates in Q4, Tata Consumer Products reported strong operating performance, led by gross margin expansion during the period. This was, despite volume softness in certain commodities. In a recent interview with Business Standard’s Sharleen D’Souza, Tata Consumer Products MD and CEO Sunil D’Souza shares his strategic roadmap for food and non-food businesses. Tata Consumer Products posted a strong operational performance in Q4FY22.
But rising bond yields and anxiety ahead of Q4 numbers kept the market action subdued last week. However, D-Street experts expect the upcoming trading sessions to be volatile for equities as earnings seasons take off in full swing, with no ease in global headwinds. We find out all that will shape the markets’ trajectory this week. In a recent interview with Business Standard, Praveena Rai, chief operating officer of National Payments Corporation of India, had said that the aim was to take RuPay to everyone — be it debit, prepaid, or credit cards — and serve the entire population. That’s an ambitious goal, and will take time to reach fruition. In the meantime, let’s understand exactly what RuPay is, in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU