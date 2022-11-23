JUST IN
Why is India Inc batting for the small guy?
1.6 mn jobs being generated by Centre every month: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India's digital personal-data protection bill puts privacy at risk
States' average borrowing cost continues to remain almost flat at 7.68%
India, EU hopeful of timely conclusion of negotiations on trade
Make best use of India-Aus trade pact, Goyal tells steel industry
Australian Parliament clears path for free trade agreement with India
FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds a pre-budget meeting with stakeholders
COAI seeks cut in licence fee; waiver in customs duty for 5G network gear
PMGKAY likely to end in December on fiscal, foodgrain constraints
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Business Standard

Why is India Inc batting for the small guy?

Business leaders and representatives from industry bodies have recently met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to propose rationalisation of personal income tax rates and more. Let's find out more

Topics
India Inc | Income tax

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
Representative Image

ALSO READ

Low rate regime: Why corporation tax is a hit but not personal tax?

How reliable is India's China trade data?

How did India Inc fare in Q2FY23?

Job creation, wealth distribution priority over inflation: FM Sitharaman

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

    • In the run up to the last full budget before the ruling BJP faces the general elections in 2024, India’s leading business leaders and representatives from industry bodies have given a set of suggestions to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. One of the key demands is the rationalisation of personal income tax rates. So why is India Inc. so keen on relieving the little guy’s pockets? Let us find out in this podcast.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 13:06 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .