Why is India Inc batting for the small guy?
Business leaders and representatives from industry bodies have recently met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to propose rationalisation of personal income tax rates and more. Let's find out more
In the run up to the last full budget before the ruling BJP faces the general elections in 2024, India’s leading business leaders and representatives from industry bodies have given a set of suggestions to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. One of the key demands is the rationalisation of personal income tax rates. So why is India Inc. so keen on relieving the little guy’s pockets? Let us find out in this podcast.
