CBSE decision: States that have postponed or cancelled board exams

The government on April 14 cancelled the CBSE's class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. This is the first time that the Central Board of Secondary Education has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it. Last year, the exams were partially cancelled in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi and Covid-19 cases.
Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown. Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes are again being suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases.
States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.
In this podcast, we are discussing what states are doing and whether they have postponed the dates. Listen in
