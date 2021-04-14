CICSE says will soon decide on conducting class 10,12 board exams

-
ALSO READ
Primary classes to reopen at all Punjab schools from January 27
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Schools, pre-university colleges reopen for students in Karnataka
Schools partially reopen in Thiruvananthapuram after 9 months
Schools reopen in Punjab for classes 5 to 12 after months-long gap
-
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams.
The CICSE announcement comes following the CBSE's decision to cancel class 10 exams and postpone class 12 papers in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
"We are reviewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.
He, however, did not delve in to what the was board contemplating.
The class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from May 5 while class 12 exams have already begun from April 8.
The board exams last year had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment. The education board had told the Supreme Court last year that it would not provide students with an option of re-examination and they will solely be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.
As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor