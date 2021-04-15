Fate of UP Education Board students remains undecided: Details here

With 17 out of 19 officials responsible for conducting the UP Board examination, testing positive for Covid, the fate of over 56 lakh UP students, slated to undertake the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from May 8, now hangs in balance.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the secondary minister, said, "Every year about 56 to 57 lakh students appear in UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The were to be held initially from April 24. But they were postponed to May 8 following the steep rise in the Covid infection."

About the possibility of postponing the examinations, he said that the situation is being monitored every day and consultations will be held with concerned official and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take the final call on this.

Sharma's statement came a day after the centre cancelled the CBSE class 10 and postponed its class 12 exams following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

