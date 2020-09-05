JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News
Business Standard

E-education to online practicals: How teachers are coping with new normal

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Business Standard spoke to teachers to understand how they were coping with the new normal of this Covid time

Topics
Teacher's day | Online education | Teachers Day

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Many years ago, when some schools had introduced smart classes as an alternative to traditional teaching methods, the transition had not been a smooth one. In fact, smart classes have not substituted the old way of teaching to this day. Teachers preferred chalk and blackboard to stylus pen and screen. And students were more inclined to pick a book than browse through digital modules.

But back then, there was a choice between the two.

Now let's fast forward to 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the conventional methods of teaching in schools to take a back seat, and online classes are the only way — at least for now. The chances of conducting regular classes are inversely proportional to the country's growing Covid-19 caseload.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Business Standard spoke to teachers to understand how they are coping with the new normal of this Covid time.

Tune in to this podcast to know more
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 14:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY