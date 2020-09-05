E-education to online practicals: How teachers are coping with new normal

-
Many years ago, when some schools had introduced smart classes as an alternative to traditional teaching methods, the transition had not been a smooth one. In fact, smart classes have not substituted the old way of teaching to this day. Teachers preferred chalk and blackboard to stylus pen and screen. And students were more inclined to pick a book than browse through digital modules.
But back then, there was a choice between the two.
Now let's fast forward to 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the conventional methods of teaching in schools to take a back seat, and online classes are the only way — at least for now. The chances of conducting regular classes are inversely proportional to the country's growing Covid-19 caseload.
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Business Standard spoke to teachers to understand how they are coping with the new normal of this Covid time.
