Final year exams of Haryana universities, colleges to be held by Sept-end

The examinations of the last year students of all and colleges in will be conducted by the end of September, informed Professor Brij Kishore Kuthiala, chairman State Higher Council.

He added that post examination, all the results will be declared before October 31, 2020. All the necessary COVID-19 protection guidelines such as social distancing, the use of face masks, hand sanitisation, etc. will be followed during the examination.

While talking to ANI, Kuthiala said "All the SOPs (standard operating procedure) issued by MHA and the health department will be followed. All the examinations will be conducted in the month of September."

"Special training is being conducted for the invigilators for organising the exams. If any student provides a valid reason for not attending the exam this month because of medical, distance, or quarantine, we will provide another chance to those students," he added.

State Higher Council chairman further said that about 2 lakh students will be appearing in the final year exams in various colleges and of the state and necessary arrangements will be made for all these students.

