How did India fare in QS World University ranking this year?

The twelfth edition of the QS World University Rankings by subject is out and springs a surprise on some of the IITs. Chennai-based Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Dhanbad’s Indian School of Mines University made it to India’s top 16 in the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds’s latest World by Subject.



Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has been placed 18th globally for dentistry and IIT-ISM, Dhanbad is India’s second-highest ranked at 26th place for mineral and mining engineering subject.

35 programmes offered by 16 Indian institutions have managed to break into the top 100 in the world, in the latest QS World by Subject 2022.

This is a considerable improvement from last year, when 25 courses by 12 institutions made it to the top 100.



Rising over a hundred places, The National Institute of Pharmaceutical and Research, Mohali, made the highest jump in rankings by being placed 44th in pharmacy and pharmacology subject.



Programmes from six of the eight Public Institutes of Eminence have figured in the top 100. IIT Madras ranked 30th for petroleum engineering, becoming India’s highest-ranking Public Institute of Eminence.



Others include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, Delhi University and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The University of Delhi was ranked 41st in the development studies subject.



The OP Jindal Global University has been placed at the 70th position for law and legal studies. It is the only Private Institute of Eminence and the only private institute, apart from Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, to make it to the top 100.



Public Institutes of Eminence remained better-represented in the rankings than private ones.

QS said, after four and a half years since the inception of the country’s ‘Institutes of Eminence’ scheme, the recognised universities gained moderate ground on the global stage.



A significant amount of autonomy in academic, administrative and financial matters has been provided under the regulatory framework to these institutions. Financial assistance of up to Rs 1,000 crore over a period of five years is granted by the government to each of the Public Institutions of Eminence.



In the business and management studies, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Bangalore and Ahmedabad bagged top-100 ranks.

So, what’s the roadmap for Indian universities to improve their position in QS rankings?



While Indian institutes have made great strides towards achieving world-class quality, more efforts are required in the areas of faculty-to-student ratio, international faculty and international students to climb the QS rankings of best universities and best programmes.

