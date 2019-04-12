The controversy over Namo TV: Does it or doesn't it violate the Model code?

Delhi Chief Electoral office had approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said is a part of the NaMo app it owns However, the office did not "certify" the content since it contained old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the poll panel that was an advertising platform and did not require a license from the ministry.

To know more about and the controversy over its legality and ownership, do listen to this podcast