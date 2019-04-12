JUST IN
The controversy over Namo TV: Does it or doesn't it violate the Model code?

94% of the over 11,000 respondents in a Business Standard poll felt that NaMo TV violated the model code

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

NaMo TV

Delhi Chief Electoral office had approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said is a part of the NaMo app it owns However, the office did not "certify" the content since it contained old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the poll panel that NaMo TV was an advertising platform and did not require a license from the ministry.

To know more about NaMo TV and the controversy over its legality and ownership, do listen to this podcast
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 20:42 IST

