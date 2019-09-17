Podcast: Nirmala Sitharaman's various moves to help revive the economy

-
ALSO READ
FinMin plans to release unspent money, boost demand amid economic slowdown
Govt plans more benefits under PM-KISAN; yearly aid may grow to Rs 8,000
Centre to save Rs 10,600 crore on PM-Kisan scheme this fiscal year
4 million UP farmers still await PM Kisan payout over bank account issues
11 mn UP farmers covered under PM Kisan, total payout reaches Rs 3,650 cr
-
However, bank unions have opposed the move. Earlier, she had announced a partial rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors. Also, she said that CSR violations would not be treated as a criminal offence. Apart from this, to help the struggling automobile sector, Sitharaman said internal combustion engine vehicles would be allowed to coexist with electric vehicles and not be phased out.
Listen to the podcast to know more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU