Podcast: Why RBI wants a risk-based insurance cover model for banks

-
ALSO READ
RBI's subsidiary DICGC to revamp 50-year-old deposit insurance scheme
RBI steps in to raise deposit insurance cover for customers from Rs 100,000
PMC Bank depositors to file a writ petition in Bombay HC on Tuesday
Crisis-hit PMC Bank used dummy accounts to escape RBI's attention
RBI relief for PMC Bank depositors, withdrawal limit hiked to Rs 40,000
-
Concerns over banks’ deposit insurance cover have increased lately, especially in view of the recent crisis at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, or PMC. Now the question is how the Reserve Bank will build a better cushion for bank customers and also meet the increasing demand for capital.
For one, the RBI has decided that deposit insurance cover needs to be raised.
It has told its subsidiary, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, to create a risk-based system for collecting premiums from banks to cover the deposit insurance of customers. To know more, listen to this podcast...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU