Should Indian states also levy an income tax?
An RBI report recently highlighted the grim fiscal condition of ten states. And of them, five seem to be in dire condition. What ails these states? What can be done to revive their economy?
Topics
Income tax | Tax Revenue | Direct taxes
https://mybs.in/2b33lmC
New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here
GST rate hike comes in effect from Monday: Here's what will get costlier
GST: Understanding how the rules around tax on rent will apply to tenants
Why do states want a bigger share of GST?
CBIC to issue SOP for GST summons to stop harassment of businesses
Several Indian states are now rolling out the red carpet to India Inc. for investment. Some of them, like Punjab and West Bengal, need it more than the others. An RBI report recently highlighted the grim fiscal condition of ten states. And of them, five seem to be in dire condition. So what ails these states? And what can be done to revive their economy? Is giving them power to levy income tax an answer? This podcast reaches out to academicians and economists to find the answer.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU