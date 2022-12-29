JUST IN
Should Indian states also levy an income tax?
Should Indian states also levy an income tax?

An RBI report recently highlighted the grim fiscal condition of ten states. And of them, five seem to be in dire condition. What ails these states? What can be done to revive their economy?

Income tax | Tax Revenue | Direct taxes

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal

Several Indian states are now rolling out the red carpet to India Inc. for investment. Some of them, like Punjab and West Bengal, need it more than the others. An RBI report recently highlighted the grim fiscal condition of ten states. And of them, five seem to be in dire condition. So what ails these states? And what can be done to revive their economy? Is giving them power to levy income tax an answer? This podcast reaches out to academicians and economists to find the answer.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:00 IST
