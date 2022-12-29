Should Indian states also levy an income tax?

Several Indian states are now rolling out the red carpet to India Inc. for investment. Some of them, like Punjab and West Bengal, need it more than the . An RBI report recently highlighted the grim fiscal condition of ten states. And of them, five seem to be in dire condition. So what ails these states? And what can be done to revive their economy? Is giving them power to levy an answer? This podcast reaches out to academicians and economists to find the answer.