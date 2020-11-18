The crisis at Lakshmi Vilas Bank and how does it impact you? Explained

-
The government has imposed a 30-day moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor, and simultaneously announced a scheme to merge the cash-strapped lender with DBS India.
In this podcast, Business Standard's T E Narasimhan explains how does the crisis at Lakshmi Vilas Bank impact customers, will LVB's shareholders get anything, are jobs in LVB at stake, how different is the case when compared to Yes Bank and more
