What is Chanda Kochhar loan fraud case?
The banking sector will remember this year for the arrest of Chanda Kochhar -- who was one of the founding members of ICICI Bank. Here's a detailed account of the ICICI Bank loan fraud case
Topics
ICICI Bank | Chanda Kochhar | icici videocon loan case
https://mybs.in/2b34Fes
Chanda Kochhar
ALSO READ
CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case
Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case
Bombay HC: Prima facie removal of Kochhar as ICICI Bank CEO valid
CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank fraud case
Applying for a digital loan? Stick to loan apps on RBI's white list
Banking sector, meanwhile, turned the corner in 2022 and its stocks clocked maximum gains in the last five years. But this year will also be known for the arrest of sector giant Chanda Kochhar -- who was one of the founding members of ICICI Bank. In this podcast, we explain what is the ICICI Bank loan fraud case.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 12:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU