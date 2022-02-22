RBI alerts public about Gurugram-based unauthorised wallet operator sRide

-
ALSO READ
Investing in cryptos? Divide holdings between hot and cold wallets
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Paytm Payments Bank launches prepaid card linked with Paytm wallet
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned the general public that sRide, a company based out Gurugram, Haryana, is operating a semi-closed pre-paid instrument (wallet), without any authorisation from the central bank. Hence, they should exercise extreme caution while using any such application.
In a statement the RBI said, “Members of public are urged to exercise utmost caution while using such application/s, dealing with and before parting with their money to any such unauthorised entity.”
“In their own interest, members of the public should verify and satisfy themselves that the application used or the entity they are dealing with is authorised to carry out the activity it performs or assures to perform,” the RBI further said.
sRide is a carpooling mobile application, which connects people within the community to share rides. sRide is present across four cities in India with over one million rides offered and 8 cities in the United States of America, according to the company’s website.
There are 68 authorised payment system operators under the Payments and Settlements Act, 2007.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU