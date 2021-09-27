Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Bharat Bandh LIVE: Farmers ask Delhi Cong chief to leave from protest site
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, on Monday, under which a digital health ID will be provided to every citizen of India, and that ID will contain their health records.
The pilot project of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was announced by the prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020. Post that the mission was being implemented in a pilot phase in six union territories.
The key components of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application, a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.
This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors, hospitals and healthcare service providers.
Tune in to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor