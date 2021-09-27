Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: All you need to know

Prime Minister launched the Digital Mission, on Monday, under which a digital health ID will be provided to every citizen of India, and that ID will contain their health records.

The pilot project of the Digital Mission was announced by the prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020. Post that the mission was being implemented in a pilot phase in six union territories.

The key components of the Digital Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application, a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors, hospitals and healthcare service providers.

