Colombo Port City: Sri Lanka's economic game changer

Q: Mr Saliya Wickramasuriya, tell us a little bit about Port City. Ans:
- Colombo Port City will leverage the advantages in management of trade and cargo volumes in the sub-continent
- It has a port that ranks No 22 in the world
- In the long term, Port City will attempt to transform management in Sri Lanka, in general
- Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act focuses on attracting FDI in Sri Lanka and streamlining ease of doing business
- Reclamation is complete. It needs to be settled and certified as capable of sustaining buildings
- Certified 34 out of 74 demarcated plots in Port City
- Port City master plan is in the process of being printed.
It has been signed off by the President of Sri Lanka
- It’s a city that has been planned with development control guidelines
- Development control guidelines define the themes, purpose and various parameters of building the city
- Difficult to move in sync with day-to-day macroeconomic challenges
- Most investors approach investments with a long-term view
- Numbers are frightening at the moment
- Central Bank of Sri Lanka has put in place various constraints to conserve foreign exchange reserves
- Created an unconnected banking product so that people can bring in and move out money unrestricted
- Investors’ money is not subjected to any restrictions in Sri Lanka
- Expropriation and nationalisation are constitutionally safeguarded
- Port City Act has a provision that agreements entered between the commission and the investors are inviolable
- Legal framework in place to protect investments
- Power and water are in short supply in Sri Lanka
- Policy decision to supply power in Port City from renewable sources
- Port City, by design, won’t permit power, water and communication failures
- Infra for carbon footprint reduction, net-zero water, sewage recycling to take 2-3 yrs
- Design objective of Port City is to be sustainable in terms of energy and utilities
