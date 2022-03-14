JUST IN
Dozens of ballistic missiles fired at northern Iraq, US facilities hit

The missiles, which targeted the US consulate's new building, caused only material damage and one civilian was injured, the Kurdish interior ministry said

Amina Ismail | Reuters  |  Erbil 

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in the early hours of Sunday, Iran’s state media reported, adding that the attack was against Israeli “strategic centres” in Erbil.

The missile attack comes as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

The missiles, which targeted the US consulate’s new building, caused only material damage and one civilian was injured, the Kurdish interior ministry said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards released a statement taking responsibility for the missile attack against Israeli “strategic centres” in Erbil, Iran’s state media reported.

Iran suspends talks with Saudi after mass execution (AP)

Iran has decided to temporarily suspend its secret Baghdad-brokered talks aimed at defusing years-long tensions with regional rival Saudi Arabia, Iranian state-linked media reported on Sunday, a day after Saudi Arabia carried out its largest known mass execution in its modern history. It had put to death 81 people convicted of various crimes.

First Published: Mon, March 14 2022. 01:35 IST

