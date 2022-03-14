Oman to take 35 state-owned companies public in five years

aims to list 35 state-owned enterprises in the next five years and plans to take one or two oil companies public this year, the CEO of the Muscat Stock Exchange told CNBC Arabia on Sunday.

Oman’s state-owned energy company OQ is considering local listings for some of its downstream and upstream assets but has no plan to float the parent firm now, a senior executive at the state-owned energy group told Reuters in November.

