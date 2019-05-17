JUST IN
Donald Trump's immigration plan and how it will affect Indians

US President Donald Trump has proposed a sweeping change to the immigration system to make it "merit-based" favouring professionals and well-educated people who will be high earners.

Unveiling his plan at the White House on Thursday, he said the current immigration system discriminates against "genius" and "brilliance" and that he wanted to correct this with a new system he called "Build America Visa" that favours those with demonstrated potential.
The plan is modelled on the immigration systems of Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which prioritise admission based on points awarded for various qualifications.

